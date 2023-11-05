Take Off Yr Tin Foil Hat ‘Cos The Woman In The ‘Not Real’ Vid Shared What She Saw On The Plane

Tiffany Gomas is responsible for one of the most memorable internet quotes of 2023. If you need a refresher, she’s known as the woman who yelled, “I’m telling you right now that motherfucker back there is not real” on a plane. She has now revealed what was “back there”, and it’s not as interesting as some conspiracy theories made it out to be.

In an interview with the Pardon My Take podcast, Gomas said she saw nothing — womp womp — despite yelling, “that motherfucker back there is not real” in the viral clip.

“The reason why I probably haven’t come out yet is because it’s so cringe, um, I did not see anything,” Gomas revealed.

“I mean, I think y’all knew that.”

There you have it, folks! No ghosts. No aliens.

She then went on to explain what triggered the infamous rant, describing the ordeal as “absolutely mortifying”.

“I got in a bit of an altercation. It spiralled out of control. It was not my best moment. It was actually a horrible moment,” she continued.

“It was an expression of speech.”

Gomas also added that the altercation was over a seat, however, she didn’t spill any more details as the matter was “ongoing” and it gave her a lot of “bad energy”. Fair enough.

Prior to the big ru-veal, Gomas reflected on her viral moment, describing it as a “very wild” experience.

“I don’t even know how to explain it, honestly. There’s no playbook to going viral,” she said.

“My life did change.”

Gomas said when the incident happened, she had an inkling that she would go viral. Things took a dark turn after she confessed that the video resulted in her staying in her house for “over four weeks”.

“I just knew what a fool I acted. I knew I was going viral,” she added.

Gomas began to go hyper-viral in the middle of 2023 when the OG video surfaced on social media. In the video, she is seen stomping down a plane aisle before she turned back to the other passengers to relay a message.

Gomas yelled: “I’m getting the fuck off and there’s a reason… I’m telling you right now that motherfucker back there is not real.

“And you can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

As per The New York Post, after the outburst happened, Gomas was reportedly tracked down by police. She was then given a trespass notice. The publication also reported that all the passengers were deplaned and screened through security a second time due to Gomas’ comments.

As the video went viral, folks began to speculate what she saw. Some guesses included aliens, ghosts and reptile people — you know, the whole conspiracy theory shabang.

Soon after it reached its peak on social media, Gomas made a post on Instagram apologising for her actions in the viral video.

“I want to take full accountability for my actions. They were completely unacceptable,” Gomas said.

“Distressed or not, I should have been in control of my emotions and that was not the case.

“I want to apologise to everyone on that plane. Especially those who had children aboard.”

Despite the heartfelt apology, many conspiracy theorists flooded the comments section, claiming Gomas wasn’t the same girl in the viral video.

Although Gomas revealed that the outburst stemmed from an argument over a seat in the podcast, The New York Post reported that police claimed that she “fell out with relatives she was travelling with, accusing them of stealing her AirPods.”

It’s been quite a confusing ride, but it’s nice to know that there were no creepy things hiding in the back of the plane.

But regardless, if someone yelled what she yelled on my flight, I’d be getting off, thanks to the Final Destination movies.

