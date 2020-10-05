It’s the spooky season, and although I can’t legally drive to Starbucks to drown my sorrows in a Pumpkin Spice Latte, the beloved beverage still lives rent free in my mind thanks to the most festive TikTok I’ve ever seen. Just days after our king @420dogface208 blessed our souls with the Dreams Challenge, another TikTok user has put a spooky season spin on it.

You truly have to admire the dedication to the ‘Tok here. Not only did this man (presumably) carve a whole pumpkin, he then stuck it on his head and threw a bloody Pumpkin Spice Latte in his own face *while* skateboarding. Iconic.

We simply must admire the dedication the art.

This is why we need a TikTok category at every awards show. The pumpkin man could do Pulp Fiction, but Quentin Tarantino couldn’t do the pumpkin man. Give this man an Oscar, honestly, it’s what he deserves.

Countless people on the platform have attempted the challenge since our king @420dogface208 went viral, and you can go through and watch them all if you wish. But this is by far the best one.

The challenge has spread so far that even Mick Fleetwood got in on the action. Look, I love Fleetwood Mac as much as the next guy but unfortunately, Mick just couldn’t compete with our pumpkin king. Sorry, buddy.

I imagine TikTok is going to bless our feeds with an endless supply of spooky season content, but I find it hard to believe anything will be as good as this absolute masterpiece. If anyone needs me, I’ll be scrolling through TikTok in search of spooky content until my fingers bleed.

Between this and the adorable skeleton dog video that went viral last week, the internet is truly blessing our souls with Halloween goodness this year. And honestly, it’s what we deserve after this seriously terrifying year.

Everyone hail to the pumpkin king. *starts singing This Is Halloween*