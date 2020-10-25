Richmond’s Jack Riewoldt and Tom Lynch did the dreams challenge with the AFL premiership cup following last nights massive Grand Final win, and it was just *chef’s kiss*.

After the Tigers beat Geelong last night 81-50, there was truly no better way to celebrate their third win in four seasons than driving around in a golf buggy, sinking some beers and singing along to ‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac. Despite drink driving being kind of um, illegal, the video is goals and nothing makes me happier than seeing anything related to the OG dude vibing on a skateboard TikTok.

This dream team has already amassed nearly 40k views and people on Twitter are loving it.

“The content we didn’t know we needed. Ripper,” one person wrote in the replies.

“I must be dreaming. How could it be this good!!,” another wrote.

It’s not the first time Jack Riewoldt has taken centre stage after a premiership win. In 2017, he got up on stage at the MCG with lead singer of The Killers Brandon Flowers to belt out ‘Mr Brightside’ to thousands of AFL fans.

First it was the Killers now it’s the MAC Jack does love a tune — rod (@RodChapple) October 25, 2020

The original vid uploaded by @420doggface208 aka Nathan Apodaca is now sitting at nearly 65M views on TikTok, which is utterly cooked considering the last time I wrote about the vibe king, the vid was sitting at around 21.7M views. Since then the video has become somewhat of a viral trend, with many notable celebrities recreating the TikTok (including Mick Fleetwood himself).

Fleetwood got around Apodaca’s vibes so much he surprised the vibe king on a BBC morning show and told Apodaca that “I hope one day we can meet and I feel like I owe you and know you. You’re right in my heart.” Awwww my bloody heart.

Long live the vibe king.