The Richmond Tigers have won the 2020 AFL Grand Final 81 – 50 against Geelong Cats. This is now their third Premiership flag in four seasons. Incredible.

This years Grand Final was full of firsts. It was the first year since 1991 that the MCG didn’t host the Grand Final, the first night Grand Final and the first Grand Final where tickets were open to the public.

In the first few minutes of the game, Richmond captain Trent Cotchin tackled retiring champion Gary Ablett Jr. and it looked like he was hit hard in the shoulder. Fortunately, he was able to make it back onto the field with his shoulder taped.

The same couldn’t be said for the Tiger’s Nick Vlastuin who has been extremely unlucky lately, as not only was he injured on the field by Patrick Dangerfield and unable to play the rest of the game, his house was set on fire yesterday.

Then two pesky ground invaders interrupted the game because they thought it would be a good idea to promote their social media by running across the field.

The pair were quickly identified as comedy-duo Marty and Michael, who confirmed they were the culprits on their social media.

In the last quarter, the game was super close with Richmond on 46 and Geelong on 44. It was a nice change, considering that last year the Giants were on a measly 19 with a quarter to go.

But with just two minutes left, Jack Riewoldt kicked a goal taking Richmond to 74 and it was all over.

It’s sad to think that Swan st is going to empty tonight due to Miss Rona. But I’m sure Tigers fans will be happily celebrating the win from their homes.