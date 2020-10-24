Well it turns out the two ground invaders that interrupted the AFL Grand Final at the Gabba today were none other than YouTubers Marty and Michael.

The two men ran across the field wearing shirts that read “MARTY AND MICHAEL”, to promote themselves on social media. However, shortly after running onto the field they were tackled by security, and rightly so.

Fans of the duo were quick to point out that they were the culprits on Twitter.

After a few minutes of speculation, the comedy duo confirmed on their Instagram that it was them that ran across the pitch.

Well, there you go.