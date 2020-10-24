Thanks for signing up!

Well it turns out the two ground invaders that interrupted the AFL Grand Final at the Gabba today were none other than YouTubers Marty and Michael.

The two men ran across the field wearing shirts that read “MARTY AND MICHAEL”, to promote themselves on social media. However, shortly after running onto the field they were tackled by security, and rightly so.

GROUND INVADERS! This Grand Final has got it all so far as security is forced to tackle fans who ran onto the Gabba during the first quarter https://t.co/xb6gAzgiXY #AFLGF pic.twitter.com/u5O72kfFdq — Courier Mail Sport (@cmail_sport) October 24, 2020

Fans of the duo were quick to point out that they were the culprits on Twitter.

Marty and Michael having a run @#AFLGF — Ted Junior (@KleanDimension) October 24, 2020

Marty and Michael having a good crack at the gabba #AFLGF #AFLTigersCats — Isaac Stewart (@Stewy_tank) October 24, 2020

Here's what was written on the ground invaders tshirt #AFLGF pic.twitter.com/QqWNfOxQkU — Rhett Bartlett (@rhettrospective) October 24, 2020

After a few minutes of speculation, the comedy duo confirmed on their Instagram that it was them that ran across the pitch.

Well, there you go.