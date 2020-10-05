That viral TikTok of the guy skateboarding to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac is the gift that just keeps on giving. Because literal legend Mick Fleetwood has now uploaded his own version of the vid and it’s gone crazy viral.

Mick Fleetwood (Fleetwood Mac’s drummer) replicated the vid perfectly, from the skateboarding all the way to the Ocean Spray cranberry juice. I can imagine Ocean Spray would be reaping in those cranberry juice sales right now. (Those ladies who have had a UTI before know that’s the only time we’d actually reach for the fruity drink).

It’s hard to tell whether Fleetwood is actually skateboarding, but whatever he’s doing looks pretty darn realistic.

The original vid uploaded by @420doggface208 aka Nathan Apodaca is is now sitting at 21.7M views on TikTok, which is nearly the population of Australia (26 million). Holy shit.

Shortly after Apodaca went viral, he uploaded a follow-up TikTok thanking everyone. Aww.

“Yesterday after I did that video, as you guys know the shit went viral – holy sheep shit,” he said.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart from DoggFace, me and my family, to all you guys.”

Initially, Fleetwood Mac reacted to the video on their Twitter account writing: “We love this!”

They also uploaded Mick’s TikTok to their Twitter page, captioning it: “Classic MF.” I need to know what millennial is running the page, because that caption is incredible.

Shortly after the video went viral, Dreams then reentered the charts to suddenly become the 90th most streamed song on Spotify, globally.

In Australia, the song shot up to 55 on the charts. The day after it rose to become the 48th most streamed song. HUGE.

It rose even higher in the US, where it shot up to being the 24th highest ranking song on Spotify and in the UK the track rose to 53.

The collab we all needed, but didn’t deserve.

What a bloody dream team.