Remember that TikTok of the dude just vibing to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac while skating down the highway? It’s probably the reason you’ve had the song stuck in your head over the past few days, and why a decades-old song is suddenly the 90th most-streamed song on Spotify globally.

The TikTok blew up outside the app when it was shared to Twitter on September 26 with the caption: “I don’t use this verbiage often but this is a whole vibe. Simple as that.”

Within just days it copped well over 200,000 retweets and over 828,000 likes. The view count has clocked an astronomical 21.3 million views and counting.

I don’t use this verbiage often but this is a whole vibe. simple as that pic.twitter.com/NfdLsgLkxu — DrewFrog (@DrewFrogger) September 25, 2020

That’s not to mention the amount of times this video was embedded into other tweets, themselves getting tens of thousands of likes.

Now, it seems, all of us at home have had “Dreams” stuck in our heads and have been vibing with the dude from afar.

In Australia, “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac (specifically the 2004 remastered version) had been hovering around the 100-mark on the Spotify Top 200 chart for the past few months.

On the day the tweet went viral, the song shot up to 55 on the charts. The day after, it rose to become the 48th most-streamed song in the country.

It’s a similar story in the US, where the song went from hovering around the 200-mark all the way to being the 24th highest ranking song in just a couple of days. In the UK the song went from sitting comfortably around 150 on the charts to number 53.

In New Zealand – where people are apparently obsessed with the Fleetwood Mac banger – there was still a noticeable jump in the last couple of days days.

On the normal day across the Tasman, “Dreams” is apparently the 50th most-streamed song on Spotify, which is both nuts and awesome. However after the tweet blew up, it’s now the 33rd most-streamed song.

Globally, the song’s gone from not charting in the top 200 at all to suddenly being Spotify’s 90th most-streamed song around the world.

The original TikTok has also done pretty well. It’s got almost 15 million views and over three million likes since being uploaded less than a day before it blew up on Twitter.

@420doggface208 aka Nathan Apodaca was apparently known as Tío TikTok (Spanish for “Uncle TikTok”) but now the masses have simply crowned him as the Vibe King.

“Yesterday after I did that video, as you guys know the shit went viral – holy sheep shit,” he said in a followup TikTok.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart from DoggFace, me and my family, to all you guys.”

It was enough for the official Fleetwood Mac Twitter account to share the video themselves, saying: “We love this!”

In one of the wildest comebacks of the year, a single TikTok has managed to make a mid-2000s remaster of a song from the 70s suddenly explode on Spotify.

“Reach for the stars,” Apodaca said in a message to fans.

He’s not wrong. Let’s see how high it ends up charting.