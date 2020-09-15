The day is finally here folks. TikTok’s CEO of No Fizzy Drink and deadset legend Rohit Roygre has gone an entire 100 days without a single drop of the stuff. The absolute madman’s actually gone and done it. Let us all CELEBRATE.

In his centennial upload, Roygre continued his tradition of drinking a glass of water at each milestone, and this time around, he dedicated that cool glass of H2O to us, his loyal fans, motivators and fellow fizzy drink teetotalers.

“Hello everyone, no fizzy drink for me today,” Royge said, opening with his time-honoured catchphrase.

“Finally the day has arrived. We have celebrated smaller milestones which have led us to this milestone – now I have completed 100 days of having no fizzy drink.”

He went on to acknowledge his legion of supporters, which, according to his TikTok follower count, is at least 243,000 people. Remember, this doesn’t account for the countless Rohit Roygre stans on other social networks who don’t yet have TikTok.

“A big thankyou to you guys for providing the love, support and inspiration. Without you guys, this wouldn’t be possible,” he added.



Let’s take a moment to look at how far the man, the myth, the legend – Rohit Roygre – has come.

Back in July, or exactly 100 days ago, Roygre made the pledge to give up fizzy drink for good.

“I used to drink two cans a day, and I could finish a Red Bull in four seconds… that’s how addicted I was before,” Roygre said in his fifth video.



In his seventh video, he treated us to a nugget of wisdom which foreshadowed the enormous achievement we witness today: “A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step.”

PEDESTRIAN.TV has been following his journey since the beginning, and to see him blossom into the fine, fizzy-drink-free man he is today brings a tear to our collective eye.

“This journey will continue, but for now, I’m super excited to met you guys live on TikTok and Instagram very soon,” he said.

King shit.