Our favourite cranberry-juice-dynamic-duo 420Doggface and Mick Fleetwood united for the first time on BBC News in the most wholesome exchange ever.

In an interview with 420Doggface (aka Nathan Apodaca) on BBC News, host Christian Fraser tells Apodaca that since the skateboarding vid went viral, Dreams has been streamed 8 million times (in the US) in the past week.

Mick Fleetwood surprises star of viral video which features Fleetwood Mac's 1977 hit song Dreamshttps://t.co/tMeVEj1wJl pic.twitter.com/dtlo5zL39P — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 9, 2020

“What do you think Mick Fleetwood would make of it?” Fraser asks the TikTok star.

“I don’t know. I’m pretty sure he’s happy about it,” he responded.

Then out of nowhere, Mick Fleetwood appears in the zoom, and get ready because what comes next is quite frankly the cutest thing you’ll ever witness.

“One, we owe you, and it’s such a celebration of everything. I’ve heard you talking about it and it’s so joyous and fun. And I was just led right into it.” said Fleetwood.

But it doesn’t stop there, Fleetwood keeps slathering on that gushy heat-felt goodness and Apodaca seems completely overjoyed.

“It’s such a great story and so needed in days that are really challenging. And not to get into that whole thing, but I’ve heard you speaking and it’s makes people smile. And I’m so happy to be part of it,” he said.

“Congratulations on a wild, wild skateboarding journey that has led us to talking today.

“I hope one day we can meet and I feel like I owe you and know you. You’re right in my heart.”

Awww.

The original vibe king vid is sitting at 45M views on TikTok, which is more than the population of Australia (26 million). Holy shit.

After going insanely viral around the world, the video caught Fleetwood Mac’s attention and they retweeted it on their official Twitter account with the caption “We love this!”

Mick Fleetwood loved the video so much that he made a TikTok account just so he could replicate it. Since then our hearts have been filled with the wholesome energy of this duo.

Name a more iconic duo, I’ll wait.