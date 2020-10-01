It’s October 1st, which means we are officially in ~spooky season~, baby. And what better way to celebrate the greatest season of all than with a skeleton dog?

Yes, you heard me. SKELETON. DOG.

I know I said this cat was the closest thing we’ll ever get to an IRL Skelanimal, but I was wrong. I would like to publicly revoke that statement because *this* is the closest we’ll ever get to an IRL Skelanimal. Sorry Jazzypurrs, but you have been replaced in my heart.

I am taking it upon myself to wish the skeleton dog and the skeleton dog *only* a happy spooky season. I’m sorry, but the rest of you are on your own.

This has already won Halloween ???????? pic.twitter.com/fq85AQMkGx — CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) September 29, 2020

The video, which quickly went viral on Twitter, is quite possibly the cutest 15 seconds of entertainment I’ve ever seen.

Honestly, this video is the only proof we need that Halloween deserves to be a recognised holiday in Australia. If your weird aunty tries to complain that Halloween is an ~American holiday~, show her this video. If she’s still not convinced, cut her out of your life because you do not need that negative energy in your life.

I mean, look at him. He’s a spooky skeleton man and he doesn’t even know it. We truly love to see it.

If you’ve ever groomed a dog, you’ll know how hard it is to even get them to sit still long enough to cut their nails, so whoever managed to pull this off truly deserves a Nobel Prize for dog grooming (which I can only assume is a real thing).

Obviously, it goes without saying that you should only use pet-specific dyes on your four-legged friends, and should leave the expert grooming to, well, the experts. As adorable as this is, I would not recommend trying to do this at home because your dog will probably hate you.

Although I don’t recommend shaving a skeleton pattern into your dog as a DIY iso project, I *do* recommend finding a cute halloween costume and spamming my email with pictures of spooky dogs. In fact, I’m actually going to encourage it. Send me dog pictures. (lavender.baj@pedestriangroup.com.au)

Oh to be a spooky poodle frolicking through a pumpkin patch on Halloween.