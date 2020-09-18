Thanks for signing up!

A new month is quickly approaching, ya know what that means? A brand new list of shows and flicks are coming to Stan.

The streaming giant just unveiled its October content list and there’s some incredible numbers in there.

First up, there’s a brand spanking new sci-fi drama called Brave New World, which is based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel. The nine-part series features a stellar lineup, including Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Demi Moore (Ghost), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey).

A definite one to watch for all sci-fi stans! Catch the trailer below:

There’s also a bunch of sick spooky flicks, which is timely, since Halloween is upon us.

Enjoy all your fave classic horror flicks on the scariest night of the year, like Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window and Psycho, as well as The Return of The Living Dead and more.

Peep the full list below:

Thursday 1/10/20

MisUnderstandings of Miscarriage (M.U.M)

Code 404: Season 1

Disturbing the Peace

Harlots: Seasons 1-3

Watchmen (2009)

Colette

Antichrist

Killers (2010)

Friday 2/10/20

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 51

Where’s Wally?: Season 1

68 Whiskey: Season 1

Pride & Prejudice & Zombies

The Female Brain

Legend

American Ninja

American Ninja 2

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Saturday 3/10/20

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Secret Scripture

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 33

Sunday 4/10/20

The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 1

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 5

The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 1

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episodes 34 & 35

Evil Dead II

Monday 5/10/20

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 16

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 52

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 13

We Are Your Friends

The Party

The Battle of Britain (1969)

The Russia House

Tuesday 6/10/20

Z For Zachariah

Life, Itself (2018)

Amos and Andrew

Honeymoon in Vegas

Vampire’s Kiss

Wednesday 7/10/20

Miranda: Seasons 1-3

Bran Nue Dae

P.S. I Love You

The Big Country

The Hawaiians

Khartoum

Number One

Thursday 8/10/20

Cold Feet: Seasons 1-9

Speed

Racer

Chaplin

10 To Midnight

Messenger Of Death

The Passage (1979)

Taras Bulba

Friday 9/10/20

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 53

Patriots Day

The Flash: Season 6

Salvador

Bad Influence

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Saturday 10/10/20

The Nutcracker

Canadian Bacon

Sunday 11/10/20

The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 2

The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 2

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 (Part 2): Episode 9

The Young Victoria

Monday 12/10/20

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 14

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 17

Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-3

Hoosiers

Ghoulies

Ghoulies II

Tuesday 13/10/20

The Prince

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Wednesday 14/10/20

Mr. Selfridge: Seasons 1-4

The Dish

Highway to Hell

The Return of The Living Dead

Thursday 15/10/20

Total Recall

Red Heat

Raw Deal

Red Sonja

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Friday 16/10/20

Brave New World: Season 1

The Mummy (’99)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor

Howling II: Your Sister is a Werewolf

Saturday 17/10/20

The Holiday

Pitch Black

The Chronicles Of Riddick

Riddick

Sunday 18/10/20

The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 3

The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 3

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 10

Grimsby

The First Power

Monday 19/10/20

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 54

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 15

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 18

Unforgotten: Season 3

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

Tuesday 20/10/20

Lawless

Universal Soldier

Cliffhanger

Blood Simple (Director’s Cut)

Pit and the Pendulum

Wednesday 21/10/20

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1, Episode 7

Psycho (’60)

The Birds

Rear Window

Rope

Saboteur

The Last Kiss

At Close Range

Johnny Cool

Thursday 22/10/20

Valor: Season 1

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Doors

This Is Spinal Tap

In the Head of the Night (1967)

Little Dorrit: Part 1 & 2

Friday 23/10/20

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 55

Abduction

Blow Out

Marty

Nell

Saturday 24/10/20

Gran Torino

National Lampoon’s Movie Madness

The Thing

Sunday 25/10/20

The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 4

The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 4

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 11

The

Wedding Date

Monday 26/10/20

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 56

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 16

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 19

The Call

The Pianist

The Cutting Edge

Flesh + Blood

Tuesday 27/10/20

Informer 3838: Season 1

The Legend of Zorro

Rancho Deluxe

Stay Hungry

Wednesday 28/10/20

The Bay: Season 1

The Way Way Back

The Madness of King George

Mr. Accident

Thursday 29/10/20

Miss Sloane

Are We Officially Dating?

Cold Turkey

Fitzwilly

Love Is All There Is

Some Kind of a Nut

Friday 30/10/20

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 57

The Inbetweeners (2011 Movie)

MacGyver (2016): Seasons 1-4

On the Beach (1959)

Peter’s Friends

Supernova

Saturday 31/10/20

Condor: Season 2

The Runaways

WarGame