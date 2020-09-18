A new month is quickly approaching, ya know what that means? A brand new list of shows and flicks are coming to Stan.
The streaming giant just unveiled its October content list and there’s some incredible numbers in there.
First up, there’s a brand spanking new sci-fi drama called Brave New World, which is based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel. The nine-part series features a stellar lineup, including Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Demi Moore (Ghost), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey).
A definite one to watch for all sci-fi stans! Catch the trailer below:
There’s also a bunch of sick spooky flicks, which is timely, since Halloween is upon us.
Enjoy all your fave classic horror flicks on the scariest night of the year, like Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window and Psycho, as well as The Return of The Living Dead and more.
Peep the full list below:
Thursday 1/10/20
MisUnderstandings of Miscarriage (M.U.M)
Code 404: Season 1
Disturbing the Peace
Harlots: Seasons 1-3
Watchmen (2009)
Colette
Antichrist
Killers (2010)
Friday 2/10/20
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 51
Where’s Wally?: Season 1
68 Whiskey: Season 1
Pride & Prejudice & Zombies
The Female Brain
Legend
American Ninja
American Ninja 2
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Saturday 3/10/20
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Secret Scripture
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 33
Sunday 4/10/20
The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 1
Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 5
The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 1
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episodes 34 & 35
Evil Dead II
Monday 5/10/20
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 16
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 52
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 13
We Are Your Friends
The Party
The Battle of Britain (1969)
The Russia House
Tuesday 6/10/20
Z For Zachariah
Life, Itself (2018)
Amos and Andrew
Honeymoon in Vegas
Vampire’s Kiss
Wednesday 7/10/20
Miranda: Seasons 1-3
Bran Nue Dae
P.S. I Love You
The Big Country
The Hawaiians
Khartoum
Number One
Thursday 8/10/20
Cold Feet: Seasons 1-9
Speed
Racer
Chaplin
10 To Midnight
Messenger Of Death
The Passage (1979)
Taras Bulba
Friday 9/10/20
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 53
Patriots Day
The Flash: Season 6
Salvador
Bad Influence
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Saturday 10/10/20
The Nutcracker
Canadian Bacon
Sunday 11/10/20
The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 2
The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 2
The Spanish Princess: Season 1 (Part 2): Episode 9
The Young Victoria
Monday 12/10/20
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 14
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 17
Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-3
Hoosiers
Ghoulies
Ghoulies II
Tuesday 13/10/20
The Prince
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Wednesday 14/10/20
Mr. Selfridge: Seasons 1-4
The Dish
Highway to Hell
The Return of The Living Dead
Thursday 15/10/20
Total Recall
Red Heat
Raw Deal
Red Sonja
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
Friday 16/10/20
Brave New World: Season 1
The Mummy (’99)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
Howling II: Your Sister is a Werewolf
Saturday 17/10/20
The Holiday
Pitch Black
The Chronicles Of Riddick
Riddick
Sunday 18/10/20
The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 3
The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 3
The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 10
Grimsby
The First Power
Monday 19/10/20
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 54
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 15
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 18
Unforgotten: Season 3
Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
Tuesday 20/10/20
Lawless
Universal Soldier
Cliffhanger
Blood Simple (Director’s Cut)
Pit and the Pendulum
Wednesday 21/10/20
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1, Episode 7
Psycho (’60)
The Birds
Rear Window
Rope
Saboteur
The Last Kiss
At Close Range
Johnny Cool
Thursday 22/10/20
Valor: Season 1
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Doors
This Is Spinal Tap
In the Head of the Night (1967)
Little Dorrit: Part 1 & 2
Friday 23/10/20
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 55
Abduction
Blow Out
Marty
Nell
Saturday 24/10/20
Gran Torino
National Lampoon’s Movie Madness
The Thing
Sunday 25/10/20
The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 4
The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 4
The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 11
The
Wedding Date
Monday 26/10/20
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 56
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 16
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 19
The Call
The Pianist
The Cutting Edge
Flesh + Blood
Tuesday 27/10/20
Informer 3838: Season 1
The Legend of Zorro
Rancho Deluxe
Stay Hungry
Wednesday 28/10/20
The Bay: Season 1
The Way Way Back
The Madness of King George
Mr. Accident
Thursday 29/10/20
Miss Sloane
Are We Officially Dating?
Cold Turkey
Fitzwilly
Love Is All There Is
Some Kind of a Nut
Friday 30/10/20
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 57
The Inbetweeners (2011 Movie)
MacGyver (2016): Seasons 1-4
On the Beach (1959)
Peter’s Friends
Supernova
Saturday 31/10/20
Condor: Season 2
The Runaways
WarGame