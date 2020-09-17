Last month, Stan made the exciting announcement that it’s ramping up its slate of local and internationally produced Stan Original television series and films, inking a long-term partnership with Sky Studios and NBCUniversal International Studios, as well as Peacock content produced by Universal Studio Group.

Well, the first Peacock Original is almost here, a sick series series called Brave New World, which lands on Stan next month.

Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel, the nine-part drama series features a stellar lineup, including Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Demi Moore (Ghost), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey).

‘Yuge star Demi Moore goes blonde for the role. (Credit: Ten)

If, like me, you’re a sucker for a sci-fi drama, you’ll bloody love this one ‘cos it’s got that whole epic, otherworldly vibe going on that sucks you in and gets you hooked (thankfully all eps drop at once, so you can binge away!).

Brave New World is about a utopian society that has managed to find peace and happiness by banning popular societal concepts like monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

Solo: A Star Wars Story star Alden Ehrenreich.

But, naturally, a coupla people who live in this so-called utopia are curious to explore life beyond the bounds of New London (that’s the name of the society), which leads to a series of wild events.

Have a peek at the first official trailer below:

Brave New World premieres Friday, 16 October only on Stan – with all episodes available at once.

The aforementioned deal will also see Stan become the exclusive home of new DreamWorks Animation TV shows produced for Peacock, in addition to NBCUniversal’s acclaimed children’s programming, scripted and unscripted content from Sky Studios; as well as iconic scripted library TV series and hundreds of blockbusters films from NBCUniversal’s catalogue.

To check out the other shows coming soon to Stan, have a read here.