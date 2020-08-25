Earlier this week, Stan made the exciting announcement that it’s ramping up its slate of local and internationally produced Stan Original television series and films. Now, we’ve been given a closer look at what that entails and holy hell, there’s some bloody good stuff coming.

The local streaming giant has today announced a long-term partnership with Sky Studios and NBCUniversal International Studios, as well as Peacock content produced by Universal Studio Group.

The deal will also see Stan become the exclusive home of new DreamWorks Animation TV shows produced for Peacock, in addition to NBCUniversal’s acclaimed children’s programming, scripted and unscripted content from Sky Studios; as well as iconic scripted library TV series and hundreds of blockbusters films from NBCUniversal’s catalogue.

Along with the announcement came the teasing of some stellar projects which will be streaming on Stan v. soon. Let’s take a look at ’em, shall we?

There’s dystopian drama Brave New World (based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel), starring Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey).

Cop the trailer below:

Then there’s Dr. Death, based on Wondery’s hit true crime podcast about the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (hell yeah, true crime!), as well as Angelyne, based on L.A.’s wacky billboard bombshell, starring Emmy Rossum (Shameless).

Next up, an A+ comedy team comprising of executive producers Michael Schur (The Good Place), Sierra Teller Ornelas (Superstore) and Ed Helms (The Office) bring us Rutherford Falls.

There’s also a comedy series called Girls5eva executive produced by Tina Fey (30 Rock), Robert Carlock (30 Rock) and Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and starring Grammy Award-winning artist, Sara Bareilles (WHAT a line-up!).

Tina Fey brought us 30 Rock and Mean Girls (both of which are streaming on Stan), so I have high hopes for new comedy series Girls5eva. (Credit: Stan)

And based on Karen M. McManus’ bestselling debut young adult novel One of Us is Lying, comes a spicy series of the same name along with comedy show MacGruber, starring Will Forte (Nebraska, Saturday Night Live).

Or if it’s a reboot you fancy, there’s a re-imagining of the classic sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica, as well as the hotly anticipated new age renditions of popular ’80 sitcoms Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster.

And finally, here are some of the Sky projects coming: Sky UK’s biggest original drama launch of the year, produced by Pulse Films in association with Sister for Sky Studios, called Gangs of London.

Here’s the freaky deaky trailer:

Plus Billie Piper’s (Collateral, Doctor Who) brand new scripted comedy series, I Hate Suzie, that conveys the power struggles of Ancient Rome through a woman’s perspective.

Cop a sneak peek here:

A massive volume of movies and television series from the NBCUniversal and Sky Studios’ back-catalogues will soon arrive on Stan, so stay tuned for the announcements.

To refresh your mem, Stan currently houses a wide variety of Universal Television produced series such as The Office, Will & Grace, Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock.

Before ya know it, the aforementioned newies will be housed exclusively on Stan alongside a slew of recently announced Stan Original productions. Head here to read all about ’em.