As TV and film productions slowly resume across the globe, with necessary COVID-safe precautions being taken, of course, Stan has today announced that it’s ramping up its slate of local and internationally produced Stan Original television series and films.

Thanks to major investments by Nine, Film Victoria Development Fund and the Screen Queensland and Stan Premium Drama Development Fund, the local streaming giant is set to roll out up to 30 productions a year over the next five years.

The expanded original production slate will include investments and co-productions with international partners, including major Hollywood studios and international networks, adding to the global reach and relevance of Stan Originals.

The epic announcement came with the unveiling of five sick new projects that are currently in production, including the following (as quoted from Stan’s press release):

• Eden, an eight-part, hour-long original drama series from Australia’s rising creative star Vanessa Gazy, and the creators of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and Skins.

• Bump, a ten-part, half-hour original drama series that stars Claudia Karvan, and reunites the creative team behind Love My Way and The Secret Life of Us.

• Dom and Adrian: 2020, an original comedy special from the creators of the Bondi Hipsters, Christiaan Van Vuuren and Nick Boshier.

• After the Night, a four-part true crime docuseries exploring the harrowing legacy of one of Australia’s deadliest serial killers: Eric Edgar Cooke.

• Christiaan Van Vuuren to direct a new Stan Original Film written by Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella & Timothy Walker.

We truly, madly, deeply love to see it.