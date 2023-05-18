CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses disturbing content that some readers may find distressing.

An Aussie OnlyFans creator has revealed in a series of TikToks how she found out her most loyal subscriber was in fact a member of her own family. I feel sick to my stomach even thinking about this. Send these videos to the authorities IMMEDIATELY.

In a TikTok video titled “How my site ruined my mum’s marriage”, NSW adult content creator Taila Maddison shared how she found out her stepdad was one of her highest-paying subscribers.

According to her, the subscriber (who she initially didn’t know the identity of) followed her from the beginning of her adult account and would even make requests for personalised content. NASTY.

“My stepdad was my top subscriber on my naughty website,” she said in the video.

“I know what you’re all thinking, ‘stepdad fantasy’, ‘could’ve made content from it’ blah blah blah.

“This man had been in my life since I was 11 years old and spent $2000 on custom content — every single video I sent out.”

It’s actually disgusting to think this man could watch his stepdaughter grow into a young adult and as soon as he could, paid to see sexual content of her. All men deserve jail!!!!

Maddison said she discovered this devoted user was her stepdad after an account with the same name watched one of her TikToks. TikTok told her that the user was saved in her contacts, and using the power of deduction she realised it was probably him.

“I narrowed it down to six people, and one of them was my stepdad,” she said.

“I went with my gut feeling and I messaged the website account and I said, ‘I know who this is.’ Within two minutes, got a text from my stepdad saying, ‘Hey Tai can we talk?’”

I have to wonder, if this creep never exposed himself on accident, how long was he intending to watch his stepdaughter’s content?

“When I caught him he denied it to all of his friends and obviously my mum got rid of him straight away,” she continued.

“If you wanna talk about family trauma, my stepdad watched me have sex with my partner for two months.”

In a third video, Maddison revealed the specific OnlyFans requests her stepdad made under the guise of anonymity.

Apparently, he would make daily requests to see her underwear, and would also specify that content should be made on her bed and not in the bathroom.

Maddison goes into more detail in the vid but I REALLY do not want to repeat said information. Her poor mother must be in shambles.

“I have not heard from him since the day I called him out,” Maddison told News.com.au.

“He wouldn’t even come into the house to collect his belongings while I was there.”

I’m off to rinse my eyes out with bleach. Why are men?

Recording, sharing, or threatening to share an intimate image without consent is a criminal offence across much of Australia.

If you’d like to report image-based abuse to the police or get help removing an intimate image from social media, reach out to the Australian eSafety Commissioner here.

If you’d like to speak to someone about image-based abuse, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.