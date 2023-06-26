A TikToker Has Been Documenting The Saga Of Finding A Creepy Hidden Staircase Under Her House

In something that feels straight out of a horror movie, a TikToker discovered a sealed staircase underneath her home which descends into darkness.

Julia Henning (@iamjuliahenning) was cleaning the closet in her home when she discovered the wooden floorboard covering its base actually opens up with a latch — revealing the windiest, most creepy stairs you’ll ever fkn see in your life and a crawl space.

“So I found this in the house I’ve lived in for three years yesterday,” she captioned a video of the staircase, complemented by ominous music that makes my nerves scream NOPE.

The comments obviously filled with people either urging her to check it out (people who would die in a horror movie) and others urging her to seal it and walk TF away (people who would survive a horror movie). And so began Hennings’ journey.

In the first of a series of videos documenting her discovery, Hennings said it was way too dark and spooky in the crawl space for her to want to explore it alone.

“Can you imagine if I said hello and something said hello back?” she said, effectively giving me nightmares for the rest of the week.

“We’re going to get someone else here by the end of the week and I’m either going to send them — sorry, whoever that ends up being — or they will videotape me going down there.

“But, I am not a vlogger, so I am not willing on a Tuesday morning to put my life at risk for your entertainment.”

Letting the common sense win I see, unlike that TikToker who discovered a spooky secret room behind his walls and barged in head first.

In a follow up video, Henning revealed she had hired a medium to come check out the place (so smart!!!), who said she “felt something when she walked into the house”, but that it wasn’t “dark or evil”.

However, “she didn’t feel comfortable going down” the stairs and into the crawl space. NOPE NOPE NOPE.

Henning then revealed in an update that since the staircase door had been opened, “weird shit started happening”.

“I literally got locked in this closet the day I discovered the crawl space and would not have been able to get out if I was home alone,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

She also said she was having “weird dreams” and made a reference to some “3 am stuff”, which is giving The Conjuring. I choose to believe that this is all an elaborate prank to scare me and that it is working.

Don’t worry, there does appear to be an answer to this mystery — Henning did end up going down the stairs and she found… a very normal looking wine cellar/room with a kid’s time capsule. Sorry to disappoint ya!

It’s fine you guys. No dead bodies, or ghosts… probably.