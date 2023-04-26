A Canadian woman has shared a moment from her recent trip where her friend made a DISGUSTANG discovery in their Airbnb and the whole situation will make you think twice before showering in a place other than your home.

Kennedy (@Kennedyallegedly) shared a spine chilling story time about when her friend found a hidden camera facing the shower in their Airbnb.

UGH, so gross.

Kennedy kicked off her story time explaining that she was on a birthday trip with 15 other women. One of the members expressed that she felt paranoid and was worried there were cameras in the house. Despite her pleas, the other girlies told her that she “watched too much TikTok” and said she was “being dramatic.”

Even though the rest of the gals reassured their paranoid friend, the woman followed her gut and decided to investigate the entire Airbnb.

“She looked in like every single shower head. All the picture frames, door knobs. Everywhere in the house for a camera… And she found one,” Kennedy added.

“In the bathroom, one of the outlets was faced directly to the shower.”

Kennedy then came through with the receipts, showing the outlets and the teeny tiny sneaky camera.

“We freaked out and called the cops. I was really embarrassed personally because of the absolutely atrocious things I was doing in the bathroom at the night prior,” Kennedy said.

She revealed that the police found the cameras and that they must have been on since the start of their stay — meaning that they’d been under surveillance the entire time.

Kennedy then pleaded for help at the end of her TikTok, saying, “Anyway, does anyone know if we can sue or like what do we do now because that’s kinda creepy TBH.”

A couple of days later, Kennedy posted a text message exchange, revealing that hidden cameras were not only the fucked thing that happened during their stay.

The first text, coming from the group of girls reads, “Weird vibes in the Airbnb. Pee stains on the duvet. N word written on the mirror. Hidden cameras in the outlet. ETC.”

The person — who could possibly be the Airbnb host but it is never confirmed — replied “Ohhhh.” A second reply reads, “Sorry to hear all of that.”

Since then, Kennedy hasn’t uploaded any updates on the story, but she has expressed that she’s “done with the Airbnbs for the time being.”

READ MORE This TikToker's Story Of Finding Hidden Cameras In Her House Has The Most Absurd Plot Twist Ever

This isn’t the first time that a holiday goer found hidden cameras in Airbnb. Just like Kennedy, many people have come on to TikTok claiming that they’ve found sneaking spying equipment in their Airbnbs.

I distinctly remember the time I came across Brandon Robert’s (@thebrandonrobert) TikTok where he and his girlfriend found a channel at their Airbnb that recorded their toilet.

The video has since been taken down but it has been re uploaded numerous time.

Moral of the story: Always check for hidden cameras no matter where you’re at.