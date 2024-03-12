Airbnb Has Completely Banned Listings From Using Any Indoor Security Cameras Worldwide

In an attempt to increase privacy for its users, international short-stay accommodation service Airbnb has announced that it has banned the use of indoor security cameras in rentals worldwide. The change will begin taking effect by the end of April.

Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnerships, Juniper Downs, shared the change with the world, stating that the company wanted to make an effort to give “greater clarity” on its policies around security cameras.

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community,” Downs stated.

The huge move for privacy has been made after Airbnb users spent years airing concerns about cameras being used in their accommodation. Some horrified users even shared their negative experiences of finding hidden cameras to TikTok.

Historically Airbnb had allowed hosts to use cameras indoors, so long as they were in public locations like hallways or living rooms, were disclosed to guests, and were clearly visible. Cameras in bathrooms and sleeping spaces, or any undisclosed camera, have always been prohibited by the company.

In the move to simplify the rules, all cameras indoors are now prohibited.

Which should mean there’s no need for instructional videos like the one below anymore!

The announcement from Airbnb also included a revision of the rules around the use of outdoor cameras as well.

Doorbell cameras and decibel monitors are still permitted so that hosts can determine their property is being used in alignment with the terms of use — E.G not hosting unauthorised parties — whilst still allowing the guests a degree of privacy. These cameras and monitors will also need to be disclosed to the guests. Additionally, decibel monitors are not allowed to record audio.

Cameras in outdoor locations such as outdoor showers or saunas are also banned, and always have been.

Airbnb has given hosts until April 30 to comply with these changes, and expects them to only impact “a smaller subset of listings on the platform.”