Friends, put down whatever you’re holding and get your reading glasses on, ’cause this TikTok is about to blow the chocolate right out of your nose (it’ll make sense later). Never in my life have I seen a story this wild on the app, so strap the fk in.

TikTok user Olivia (@pleasecouldyoustop) shared a video on the app with the caption “when my mum called screaming that she knew everything and I learnt that the clock we’ve owned for 5 years was actually a secret camera.”

Naturally, everyone and their dog was instantly concerned. Knew everything? Secret hidden camera? Those are the kind of words that instantly make you sit upright.

@pleasecouldyoustop Cheeky movie night idea though for when Netflix is boring ♬ original sound – shadowbanned

In a follow-up video, Olivia didn’t exactly shed more light on the situation, but she did reveal what kind of clock it was.

Apparently, it was one of those small cameras designed to look like a clock.

“Why was I expecting a grandfather clock?” wrote one commenter. Same, girl. Same.

Eventually, Olivia made an entire video explaining everything we wanted to know. When I say you aren’t ready for the TikTokelations, I am not joking.

In the vid, she explains that her mum went away on a holiday. While she was gone, Olivia decided to play some sad girl tunes and have a moment to herself in the kitchen, as one does.

Suddenly her mum texts her asking if she’s upset because she misses her. Obviously, Olivia just put it down as a strange coincidence.

“We stop messaging and I come across this article: ‘Snorting chocolate could be the new energy buzz’,” said Olivia.

“Being the hard beast that I am I was like, I’m gonna try this. Long story short I snort chocolate in front of the camera.”

“She calls me screaming and crying that she’s going to call the police and that I’m a wreck and my life is over.”

Girl… snorting chocolate was how you got exposed?

“I thought it was some actual bad thing like sneaking a boy into the house or having a party but CHOCOLATE POWDER?” wrote one comment.

“Lol I would’ve been humpin’ the sofa this isn’t even bad,” wrote another.

In case you’re wondering what the hell happened after this, Olivia put a disclaimer in her most recent video.

“This was years ago. No hate intended towards my mum, we’ve both wronged each other or whatever and are both working on it.”

Okay but still? A hidden camera in the kitchen watching your every move??? I’d have eternal trust issues.