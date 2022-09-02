An Aussie bride has claimed one of her bridesmaids took cash that was meant to be for a hens night and did a runner. Like, with no explanation. Wtf!!!

Emma Clair (@emmaclaiir) said she and the friend in question were “super super close” and “inseparable”, so she made her a bridesmaid for her wedding. The friend was left in charge of booking a three-day trip for the gals as part of Emma’s hens weekend.

“Each bridesmaid had a different role, and this bridesmaid in particular, her role was to book the accommodation and be in charge of all the money,” Emma said.

“It was a lot of money from a lot of people, so I think it ended up being just over $5000.”

Everything was “going smoothly” until two weeks before the wedding, when things started to get… weird.

“I got a message from her and she was starting all this drama,” Emma claimed.

“I was like, ‘This is really odd.’ And then I started getting messages from all my other bridesmaids being like, ‘Hey don’t want to alarm you, but this particular person is starting drama in the bridesmaid group, and we’re not sure what to do about it.’

“This went on for a couple of hours, before my bridesmaids actually contacted me, and said they were starting to stress out, because she had stopped replying to them and also stopped replying to me.”

My eye is twitching and it’s not even my money.

Worried about WTF was actually going on with the rogue bridesmaid, the bridal party hit up the place they had booked their stay at and asked to change the details to someone else’s. Instead, they received a nasty shock.

“When they called, the lady said, ‘I’m sorry, you actually don’t have a booking that weekend. We have a family coming in that weekend’. She never actually booked the accomodation,” Emma claimed.

Excuse me?????

It’s around this point that Emma and her bridesmaids realised how cooked the situation was. Apparently no one could get a hold of the missing “friend” or their money, and things were chaos since they still had no accommodation two weeks before the trip.

It all worked out in the end — kinda — when they got a hold of the bridesmaid’s mum.

“We got in contact with her mum, and without even flinching, she transferred us the $5000 with no questions asked,” Emma claimed.

“While all this was happening, we heard nothing from her and realised she had blocked us on everything.

“Once we got the money back, we managed to book an epic hen’s weekend, and I’m so grateful.”

Since the ~incident~, no one in the friend group has seen or heard from the rogue bridesmaid since. It’s been years.

Truly wild.