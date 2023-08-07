27 Y.O. W/ Nut Allergy Bought Every Packet Of Peanuts On Her Flight To Stop Ppl Opening Them

A 27-year-old woman with a severe nut allergy purchased all 48 packs of peanuts on a flight to stop anyone else from buying and opening them.

As per Insider, Leah Williams was on a Eurowings flight from Düsseldorf, Germany, to London’s Heathrow Airport on the 13th of July when she decided to cop every bag of peanuts possible.

She is prone to anaphylactic shock and has even had an allergic reaction on another flight breaking out in hives when someone opened a pack of peanuts near her so the slightly bizarre request didn’t come out of nowhere.

Williams had flown from London to Düsseldorf on a work trip earlier that day on the same airline and she said the cabin crew on that flight were more than happy to make an announcement about her severe allergy and chose to not serve nuts during the flight.

But upon boarding the return flight back to London, Williams said the cabin crew wouldn’t make an announcement regarding her allergy, she also said a flight attendant went as far as to tell her it was against the airline’s policy.

“He wasn’t even looking me in the eye. I think he was getting frustrated I was holding up the line,” Williams told Insider.

The flight attendant also appeared not to completely understand the severity of Williams’s allergy — she said he asked if she needed an inhaler in case she had a reaction.

Williams discovered the airline would be selling peanuts on the flight and felt the only solution was to buy every pack available, pretty iconic IMHO.

“I said: ‘I’ll buy them all so you can’t serve them. I don’t care how much it is. If you’re not willing to help me this is the only thing I can do,’” she told the outlet.

Flight attendants then counted all 48 packs of peanuts to ensure they were charging her the correct amount, which ended up being 168 euros, which is roughly $280 AUD on peanuts.

“The worst thing was they actually asked if I wanted to take the peanuts, and I said obviously not,” she said.

Instead, the crew placed the peanuts in a plastic bag and left them at the front of the cabin.

Many airlines choose not to sell or serve peanuts on flights due to the allergy risk, but they can’t prevent their passengers from bringing them on board if they’re desperate for a mid flight nut fix.

The Eurowings website doesn’t actually make mention on whether peanuts are a typical snack offering on its flights and states that it can’t prevent passengers from bringing nuts on board.

There is also no mention of a policy for making announcements about passengers who may have allergies.

Williams said she has sent several emails to Eurowings and has made multiple phone calls to complain and seek a refund for the peanuts, but she is yet to receive a response from the airline.

“Ultimately, the best outcome, and my aim for this, is for Eurowings to change or update their policy and not sell peanuts on their flight,” she said.

“We are very sorry that the flight with us did not go as smoothly as desired and we regret any inconvenience this has caused Leah Williams,” A Eurowings representative told Insider.

The representative also added that cabin crew offered to inform passengers sitting near Williams of her allergy but that she ultimately decided to buy all the packets of peanuts instead.

Girlboss move from Leah taking her health and safety into her own hands — if only airlines took passengers having severe allergies seriously.