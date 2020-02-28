Air New Zealand just slashed the price of Christchurch to Melbourne flights to just $69NZD, so it would frankly be rude not to fuck off to NZ for a few days.

In a bid to boost sales following the decline in travel caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the airline has dropped flights to a measly $69 each way.

A flight to Christchurch will usually set you back anywhere from $250 to upwards of $400 depending on your airline and travel dates, so $66 is literal peanuts.

The airfares went on sale on Friday morning for dates starting as soon as mid March.

According to Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace, the cheap deal will hopefully fill the empty seats left from the coronavirus fears.

“Customers are going to get some ridiculously good deals on flights across the Tasman,” Cam said in a statement. “Like all airlines we have seen some softness in demand on routes like the Tasman where we now have some empty seats due to travellers mainly from Asian destinations not connecting between New Zealand and Australia.”

If you book before March 2, you could cop a flight for cheaper than one night’s accomodation. Honestly, 2020 has been a wild year, you deserve a holiday. You can have a little trip to New Zealand, as a treat.

Like all cheap flight sales, these prices aren’t going to be around for long. If you’re interested in copping a cheap flight, you’ll have to be quick.

If you’re not quick enough to get in on the $69 deal, other airlines like Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin have slashed their trans-Tasman prices too.

Depending on your travel dates, an Auckland to Melbourne Qantas flight could cost you as little as $109. Melbourne to Christchurch will set you back $130 on Jetstar, while Virgin Australia is offering Melbourne-Auckland for $379.