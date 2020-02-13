A US woman has shared footage of an airline passenger nudging the back of her reclined seat on a domestic flight, alleging his actions sparked severe headaches and forced her to visit a doctor.

NBC News reports Wendi Williams took to Twitter last week to alert American Airlines to the alleged altercation, which she says took place on a January 31 flight from New Orleans to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Williams said she reclined her seat on the flight, but the man behind her asked for the seat to be returned to its original position while he ate. She complied with his request, saying she reclined it once he had finished eating.

“At that point, he started hammering away at me,” Williams said.

Williams said the punching stopped when she turned her camera on the man, but the forcible nudging continued.

She also accused a flight attendant of dismissing her complaint and allegedly offering the man a rum for his troubles.

@BravoAndy Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times – HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior. The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum! pic.twitter.com/dHeUysrKTu — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

In a separate tweet, Williams alleged the flight attendant told her to delete the video.

When the FA came. She rolled her eyes at me and said, “What?” She then told him it was tight back there and gave him rum! She told me I had to delete the video! It’s against the law to video on a plane. I asked her name & She gave me a Passenger Disturbance Notice! https://t.co/zRwy5JYr9s — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 8, 2020

In tweets directed at American Airlines, Williams said she has undergone “extensive neck surgeries” in the past and alleged the incident caused her significant pain.

“I’ve lost time at work, had to visit a doctor, got x-rays, and have has horrible headaches for a week,” she said.

Williams said an American Airlines staff member directed her to the FBI if she wanted to make a formal complaint, but she maintains responsibility lies with the airline, not law enforcement.

No, I didn’t call the FBI. It isn’t the correct chain of command. More subterfuge from @AmericanAir https://t.co/BkebpkSoeg — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 13, 2020

The footage has caused an outpouring of support for Williams on Twitter, with many users expressing their concern over the incident.

But the video has also reignited debate on about airline passenger etiquette, with some saying Williams should not have reclined her seat on a relatively short domestic flight in the first place.

Thank you! I appreciate you! I know you deal with a lot in your job! I have never encountered anything like this on a flight. https://t.co/XGqUPMklFu — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 13, 2020

Preach! Thank you SO much! I appreciate it!!! https://t.co/iGVocMOGJN — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 13, 2020

Yes! Clearly! What was I thinking? Thank you so much for setting me straight. I love basic etiquette rules that clearly state, “Its YOUR fault that an ape is pummeling you for reclining! You started it! Atone! Atone!” Oh, and those touchscreens – I cant even! Thanks so much. https://t.co/vgloU1dPIV — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 13, 2020

Other than you blaming me at all, about which, I am offended, I agree with you. It’s an airline issue. Everyone is losing their minds, saying crazy things to me, bc I reclined my seat, which is – day it w me – reclinABLE! I’m not buying the inconsiderate nonsense anymore! https://t.co/9mPsIhthPh — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 13, 2020

In a statement obtained by Fox News, American Airlines said it is investigating the incident.

“We are aware of a customer dispute that transpired on American Eagle flight 4392, operated by Republic Airways on January 31,” an airline representative said.

“The safety and comfort of our customers and team members is our top priority.”

