Woman Found Dead In Sydney Home & Man Under Police Guard After Suspected DV Incident

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

A woman was found dead in Sydney’s west and a man is under police guard in hospital after police responded to a welfare call on Tuesday night.

Christine Rakic, who was reportedly aged in her 50s, was found dead in a Rooty Hill home at about 8.15pm last night.

Police were called to the home over concerns for her welfare, according to ABC News. She had died before officers arrived.

Rakic’s estranged husband Dusan Rakic was found at the scene with throat and arm injuries, according to ABC News, and has been taken to Westmead Hospital where he is in a critical condition. 9 News reported the home Christine was found in was Dusan’s.

According to 7NEWS, he is expected to undergo surgery, and remains under police guard.

The publication also reported that the incident is being investigated as a suspected case of domestic violence.

Neighbour Kirita Lopa told ABC News her brother heard screaming outside.

“I was sleeping when I woke up I heard some noise and my brother was sitting at the window and he said he heard a loud scream coming from next door,” she said.

“He said he heard a scream and half an hour later he heard the police knock on the door.”

No charges have been laid at this time.

According to femicide researcher Sherele Moody, 30 women have been killed in 2023 — we’re only 28 weeks into the year. She reported that Christine is the third woman killed in just six days. When will our government fkn do something?