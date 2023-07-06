Tributes Flow For Sydney Woman Amira Moughnieh As Police Charge 39 Y.O. Man With Her Murder

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Mother-of-three Amira Moughnieh has been remembered as a “happy person” who loved life after her former partner allegedly murdered her at a home in Sydney’s south on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to a home on Unwin Street in Bexley just before 6pm on Wednesday following reports a woman was unresponsive, NSW Police said in a statement.

Paramedics treated 30-year-old Moughnieh at the scene but she died from her injuries.

Police arrested 39-year-old Ahmad Hodroj at the home and took him to Kogarah Police Station, where he was charged with murdering his former partner.

Hodroj did not apply for bail and he did not appear in Sutherland Local Court on Thursday morning when his matter was heard. He will reappear in Downing Centre Local Court next month.

Court documents allege Hodroj murdered Moughnieh between 4.45pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

According to 9News, Moughnieh was an aged care worker who moved to Sydney more than a decade ago from Lebanon.

Her cousin in Lebanon, Karim, told the publication she and Hodroj had three children, aged between two and six years old.

“She was the most loving mother, she would always put her kids first,” he said.

“The reason she wouldn’t travel back was because of her kids, she wouldn’t want to leave them.”

Karim added that Moughnieh had separated from Hodroj a year ago.

“She was just trying to start an independent life as a single mother on her own,” he said.

Moughnieh’s friends told the Sydney Morning Herald she was devoted to her work and children in Australia.

“She’s always laughing. She’s a happy person — she loves life,” a friend said.

“She just got her passport one week ago, on Friday.”

Journalist and femicide researcher Sherele Moody keeps a tally of women killed in acts of violence across Australia. According to her statistics, Moughnieh is the 28th woman to be killed this year.