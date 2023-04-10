CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Friends of Sydney woman Lisa Fenwick, who was allegedly murdered by her partner of 13 years, have remembered her as someone who was lovely, funny and clever.

Lisa, 59, was found with multiple stab wounds in a Mascot apartment on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the apartment about 6.10pm following reports of a “domestic-related incident”, per NSW Police.

Paramedics tried to save Lisa’s life but tragically, she died at the scene.

Anthony Eriksen, 61, was arrested and charged with her murder. He appeared via video link at Parramatta Bail Court, where no application for bail was made.

Jeremy Maspero, a former neighbour and friend of Lisa, told the Sydney Morning Herald he was shocked to hear of her death.

“She was very shy but she never had a bad word to say about anything,” he said.

“It was just nice talking to her. She was funny, smart and talking about anything.

“She’d just make me laugh and [was] just someone that you’re happy being around. Sort of cool, calm, collected — you know she listened.”

Others shared heartbreaking tributes to Lisa on a Facebook post shared by journalist and femicide researcher Sherele Moody.

“Incredibly sad and shocking. I went to school with Lisa and lived around the corner from her for a couple of years, so hung out with her a bit. She was a very gentle soul. Not a bad bone in her body. Hope she rests in peace,” one commenter wrote.

“Lisa was a kind beautiful softly spoken lady. For him to have done this to her is unthinkable … thinking of you my dear friend xx rip,” another said.

Many media reports have focused on the career and achievements of the accused murderer — none of which matter when another woman in Australia has lost her life to violence from men.

Attempts to humanise a man who allegedly stabbed his partner to death are abhorrent. It’s fucking disgusting reporting.

As I write this story, NSW Police are investigating the alleged — and unrelated — murder of a woman who was found dead at a Merrylands unit about 11.30pm on Sunday.

As reported by the ABC, emergency services were called to the unit after concerns were raised for the woman’s safety.

She is yet to be formally identified.

Officers spoke to a 38-year-old man at the scene and he was taken to Granville Police Station to help with their enquiries.

Within a span of six hours, two women died violent and cruel deaths in Sydney.

People will ask how this happened — but a recent survey released by Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety revealed the community held “extremely concerning” views about domestic violence.

Among the more disturbing attitudes, some respondents believed violence against women can be excused “if it is a result of people getting so angry they temporarily lose control”, and that if a woman doesn’t leave her abusive partner, she is “partly responsible” for the abuse continuing.

What hope do we have of stopping violence against women when Australians hold such distressing attitudes?

Something has to change. Our leaders need to fucking do something.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.