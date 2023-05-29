A Sydney Woman Has Been Found Dead In Her Apartment After A Chilling Call Was Made To Police

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged domestic violence.

NSW Police have launched a critical incident inquiry after the body of a 34-year-old Sydney woman was found in a Liverpool apartment.

The body of Tatiana Dokhotaru was discovered in her apartment with severe head injuries after she called 000 on Friday night.

Dokhotaru’s ex Danny Zayat has been arrested and charged with assault, stalking and damaging of property.

Per NSW Police, Zayat was allegedly breaching an AVO.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith detailed the alleged phone call with Dokhotaru, claiming the conversation reflected that “she was being assaulted”.

“Money was being requested by another person in the unit,” he said.

“She provided no name and the address for that phone call was a large block of units here in Liverpool.”

It took 24 hours for police to locate Dokhotaru’s apartment, which has a total of 297 units within the tower block.

Her body was eventually found after a neighbour called the police. Danny Zayat and a four-year-old child were also allegedly found in the apartment.

NSW Police will be investigating the situation as well as looking into whether or not the phone call was from Dokhotaru herself and why it took 24 hours for police to find her.

Zayat was refused bail on Sunday afternoon.