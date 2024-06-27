A Sydney Man Has Been Arrested After A Woman Was Found Dead In An Inner West Home

Lavender Baj

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

NSW Police have arrested a man in Sydney after a woman’s body was discovered at a home in the inner west. The body was found after reports of a domestic incident.

Police were called to the scene at a home on Clements St in Russell Lea, where they found the body of a deceased woman. The woman was believed to have been in her 50s but is yet to be formally identified.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Burwood Police Station for further questioning. NSW Police have confirmed he was known to the woman.

A crime scene has been established at the home and police detectives are investigating the incident. The 42-year-old man is assisting police with inquiries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Help is available.

