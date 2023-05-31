A 3Y.O. Boy Has Died & A Man Is In A Critical Condition Following A Stabbing In Sydney

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details which may be distressing to some readers.
A three-year-old boy has died and a man is in hospital following a stabbing in a Sydney unit, 9News reports.
Paramedics and police were called to a unit block in Riverwood about 4pm.
The Daily Telegraph reported that police found the child inside a unit with stab wounds.
According to ABC News, police also located a 45-year-old man with serious injuries at the scene. He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
A crime scene has been established.
More to come.
Image credit: Supplied via 9News
Help is available.
- If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.
- Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.