A 3Y.O. Boy Has Died & A Man Is In A Critical Condition Following A Stabbing In Sydney

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details which may be distressing to some readers.

A three-year-old boy has died and a man is in hospital following a stabbing in a Sydney unit, 9News reports.

Paramedics and police were called to a unit block in Riverwood about 4pm.

The Daily Telegraph reported that police found the child inside a unit with stab wounds.

According to ABC News, police also located a 45-year-old man with serious injuries at the scene. He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been established.

More to come.

Image credit: Supplied via 9News