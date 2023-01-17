CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses violence against women and may be distressing to some readers.

The partner of young Western Sydney woman Dayna Isaac has been charged with murder after her body was found in a Penrith unit on Monday.

The body of the 28-year-old woman was allegedly found at about 4.15pm on Monday by the mother of 32-year-old Paul Sultana, per The Daily Telegraph.

NSW Police said officers from the Tactical Operations Unit arrested Sultana at about 3.25am on Tuesday at a house on Robinson Road in Cranebrook. He was charged with the murder of Isaac, a mother-of-two, on Tuesday afternoon.

Sultana has been refused bail and is due to face Penrith Local Court on Wednesday.

Nepean Police Area Commander Carlene Mahoney told reporters on Tuesday morning that Sultana had known Isaac for a “long” time.

“We are aware that there was a relationship between the two,” she said.

“It was a long relationship as a friendship and recently became more intimate over the last couple of months and that’s as far as we’re aware.

“We don’t have any reports of domestic violence beforehand … there was other incidents of domestic violence with other victims.”

She said police attended the Penrith unit after Isaac’s neighbours reported hearing a “disturbance”. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that officers who attended the property knocked on the door and left after they didn’t receive an answer.

Mahoney would not comment on how Isaac died, but said police were not looking for a weapon.

NSW Police said a short time after a crime scene was established at the unit, Isaac’s burnt-out car was found in bushland near Post Office Road in Castlereagh. It has been seized and will be forensically examined.

Isaac has been remembered as a “beautiful and kind-hearted” woman who adored her daughters.

“She lit up the room and was the life of the party,” a friend told Daily Mail Australia.

“She was an amazing doting mother to two beautiful girls who absolutely adored her, and I am so, so proud to call her not just my friend, but my sister.”

According to the Counting Dead Women Australia researchers of Destroy The Joint, Isaac is the second woman who has allegedly been murdered in 2023.

On January 4, Robert Karl Huber was charged with the murder of Lindy Lucena after her body was found with “significant head trauma” in an alleyway in Ballina in northern New South Wales, per The West Australian.

Police said her death is being treated as a domestic violence incident.

We are only 17 days into the year and I am so tired. My heart aches knowing more women in Australia will lose their lives to violence from men.

Tears will be shed, and families and friends will mourn their loved ones. But how many more women have to be violently murdered before our leaders fucking do something?

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.