A Woman Has Died In A House Fire In Geelong & Police Have Established A Crime Scene

A woman has died in a house fire in Newtown, Geelong — a city south west of Melbourne.

Emergency services were called to Upper Skene Street following reports of a house fire at about 2am on Monday morning.

A woman was found inside the property, and tragically died at the scene.

Victoria Police have established a crime scene and detectives from the Arson and Explosives Squad, as well as an arson chemist (who will probe the source of the fire) will attend the property today.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or has any information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Image: iStock / STRINGERimage