NSW Police Have Charged A 37 Y.O. Man Over Alleged Arson Attack On FriendlyJordies’ Sydney Home

A 37-year-old man has been charged and more arrests are expected over an alleged arson attack on the Sydney home of YouTuber Jordan Shanks-Markovina, aka Friendlyjordies, last year.

Police said the man was arrested at Silverwater Correctional Complex yesterday morning. He was remanded in custody and charged with two counts of destroying or damaging property by fire in company.

The man was reported to be Tufi Junior Tauese-Auelua, an associate of the Alameddine crime family.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire in Bondi shortly after midnight on November 23, 2022. The blaze caused significant damage to the home and adjoining property. No injuries were reported.

Commander of State Crime Command’s Financial Crimes Squad Detective Superintendent Gordon Arbinja said inquiries were continuing in a statement issued this morning.

“This alleged attack was coordinated and targeted, with more arrests expected in the coming days and weeks ahead,” he said.

Police said the fire was linked to a fire at the same house reported six days earlier.

Police had previously released CCTV of two cars as part of the investigation. At the time they said four or more men with links to organised criminal groups were in the cars.