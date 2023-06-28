A Belgian Backpacker’s Family Is Begging The Public For Help After She Went Missing In Tasmania

A Belgian backpacker whose last Facebook post was of herself hiking in Tasmania has been missing for more than 10 days, while her family sits thousands of kilometres away begging for answers.

Céline Cremer, 31, has been living in Australia for the past year but no one has heard from her since June 16.

Cremer was last seen in Hobart before she left to explore Tasmania’s bushland and natural wonders.

She last spoke to her sister Amélie on June 15, when she told her about her plans to go on a road trip around Tasmania. She said she was going to catch the ferry back to Melbourne on June 21, but failed to board when the day came.

Police discovered Cremer’s car on Tuesday, parked at Philosopher Falls, which is in a remote area near Waratah — around 130 km west of Launceston.

They couldn’t find Cremer anywhere nearby, and her family has since begged the public for help in finding her.

Céline Cremer’s last Facebook post, which was captioned “Un petit diable en Tasmanie” (A little devil in Tasmania). The photo was taken at Mount Wellington and uploaded on February 22.

“The most difficult thing is the waiting,” Amélie told 9News.

“We are helpless here and we just want to know

“Just open your eyes and if you have time, please for our family, go and search with the police,” she urged the public.

“I keep hope to find her, no matter the issue, I just want to know where she is.”

Anyone who has been in Philosopher Fall’s car park since June 12 is urged to contract police, especially if they spotted Cremer’s car: it’s a white Honda CRV and it’s registration is E40TF.

Police have urged anyone who has seen Céline Cremer or has information on her whereabouts to call them 131 444.