Tasmania Police Share CCTV Footage Of Last Time 14 Y.O. Girl Was Seen Before She Went Missing

Tasmania Police have released footage of the last time a teenage girl was seen in the hopes it may aid the search to find her.

Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, 14, was last seen in Launceston on April 30 at around 8.30pm — two months ago.

The missing teen is described as 160cm tall and was wearing a cream-coloured hoodie with dark writing on it and black bike shorts when she was last seen.

The CCTV footage released by police shows Tatnell walking alone along Henry Street, the light of a street lamp illuminating her on an otherwise dark night.

Shyanne-Lee Tatnell walking along a road while wearing a cream hoodie. (Image: Tasmania Police)

Tatnell hasn’t been heard from or seen in the two months since the footage was taken, with police saying they’ve detected “no sign” of her.

“Police remain committed to finding 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell who has not been seen or heard from for two months,” said Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson in a statement.

“Officers continue to investigate every piece of information received to find Shyanne-Lee.

“In recent weeks, further searches have been conducted in the North Esk River near the Henry Street Bridge where Shyanne-Lee was last seen.

“Unfortunately, no sign of Shyanne-Lee was found.”

Police are now investigating several vehicles that were seen in the area, and have singled out a silver car which they believe can assist with the investigation.

“If you were the driver of a silver vehicle in the area at the time, or you know who was, please come forward,” Hanson said in a statement.

“You may have information that can assist us to locate Shyanne-Lee or determine her movements

“I urge anyone with information that may assist police to locate Shyanne-Lee or determine her movements since around 8.30pm on 30 April, to please come forward.”

The renewed call for information on Shyanne-Lee’s whereabouts comes amidst another woman vanishing in Tasmania.

Belgian backpacker Céline Cremer went missing while hiking in regional Tasmania two weeks ago. Police found her car parked at Philosopher Falls, some 130 kilometres west of Launceston. The search for her is also on-going.

Anyone who has information on Shyanne-Lee Tatnell’s whereabouts or knows anything about the vehicle mentioned is urged to contact police on 131 444 or anonymously through Crime Stopper Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.au or on 1800 333 000.