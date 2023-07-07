A 12 Y.O. Child Has Gone Missing In Western Sydney & Police Are Asking The Public For Help

NSW Police have issued an urgent call out for public assistance in finding a missing child who was last seen in western Sydney.

Nykotah Dunham, aged 12, was last seen at an address on Martins Crescent, Blacktown, at around 5.15pm on Thursday.

When she couldn’t be found, police were called and tried to locate her whereabouts. Today, a geo-alert text was sent out to people in the area where she went missing, in the hopes of finding her.

According to police, Nykotah is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, of a thin build, with short black hair and brown eyes.

She is 150cm tall and was last seen wearing a blue jumper, black tracksuit pants, and blue hi-vis shoes.

Police hold serious concerns for Nykotah given how young she is.

Anyone with information on Nykotah Dunham’s whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The call out comes a week after police asked for public assistance in the search for another missing teen.

Tasmania Police released CCTV footage of the last-known sighting of Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, a 14-year-old girl who went missing more than two months ago.

Shyanne-Lee was last seen in Launceston on April 30 at around 8.30pm, wearing a cream hoodie and black bike shorts.

CCTV shows haunting footage of the teenager walking alone at night down an empty road, illuminated by a street lamp.

Tatnell hasn’t been heard from or seen since that night.

Police have urged anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts or has any information about the cars that were driving in the area that evening to contact them on 131 444 or anonymously through Crime Stopper Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.au or on 1800 333 000.