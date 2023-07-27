Suspected Human Remains Have Been Found In The Search For Missing 14 Y.O. Shyanne-Lee Tatnell

Police have found suspected human remains in Tasmania’s bushland during a search for Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for almost three months.

Tasmania Police and SES personnel launched a massive air and ground search near the rural town of Nabowla — about 45 minutes from Launceston where Tatnell was last seen — on Wednesday.

In a statement later that night, police shared that officers had found suspected human remains.

“It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm that remains were located late this afternoon during our extensive search,” Northern District Commander Kate Chambers said.

“While these have not yet been forensically confirmed, they are believed to be human remains.

“We have been in regular contact with Shyanne-Lee’s family throughout the investigative process, and have notified them about this latest development. Our thoughts continue to be with them and Shyanne-Lee’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Chambers said a crime scene had been declared at separate Scottsdale property as well as the scene near Nabowla, and extensive forensic examinations were being conducted.

Police are still investigating, and no charges have been laid at this time.

Shyanne-Lee Tatnell was last seen on April 30 earlier this year.

Haunting CCTV footage captured the last known sighting of the teen, where she could be spotted walking up a sidewalk alone at night, under the fading light of a street lamp.

Police initially released the footage in a bid to help identify several cars that were seen in the area.

“If you were the driver of a silver vehicle in the area at the time, or you know who was, please come forward,” police said in a statement at the time.

“You may have information that can assist us to locate Shyanne-Lee or determine her movements.”

Tatnell is described as being 160cm tall and was wearing a cream hoodie and black bike shorts when she vanished. She has not been seen or heard from since.