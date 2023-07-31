Tributes Flow For 14 Y.O. Shyanne-Lee After Human Remains Formally Identified As Missing Teen

Tasmania Police have shared that the human remains found in the search for 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatwell have been formally identified as the missing teenager.

Shyanne-Lee disappeared on April 30 from Launceston, and was missing for almost three months when police held a wide-ranging search with volunteers and the local community to find her.

Sadly, the search uncovered human remains which have been confirmed by forensic analysis to belong to Shyanne-Lee.

The teenager’s alleged murder has left locals rattled, with many posting on social media to share their condolences and organise flowers to be laid at the place she was last seen. Some good samaritans suggested people leave their “Lights On For Shyanne-Lee”, as “something we can do that’s compassionate yet not intrusive.”

Shyanne-Lee’s grandmother Michelle Hubbard took to Facebook and thanked locals for their heartfelt messages.

“Shyanne’s story has touched the lives of so many and her family do so much appreciate the love shown during the past three months for her and her family and during this horrific time now,” she wrote, per ABC News.

“If people want to leave flowers teddies and candles to help with their own grief over this shocking end result, then please do.

“As Shyanne’s family, we do know the impact that this has had on the whole community.

“This is … going to impact all Tasmanians for many, many years to come. Nobody ever wants their child to be remembered in this way.”

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with Shyanne-Lee Tatwell’s alleged murder. The charge states that he is accused of killing Shyanne-Lee on April 30, the day she was last seen.

He has not entered a plea and will appear in court on August 16.