The Human Remains Found Buried Under A Brisbane Apartment Were Identified As A 38 Y.O. Woman

Police have identified the human remains that were found under a Brisbane apartment complex last year as belonging to Tanya Lee Glover, who is believed to have been 38 years old when she died.

Tanya’s remains were found by cleaners in December last year, tightly wrapped, stuffed behind clothing and beddinging and then hidden behind a brick wall.

Police confirmed there was “trauma” to her body and that the death was being treated as suspicious.

Tanya was vision and hearing impaired, and according to the investigation, it appears she moved from NSW to Fortitude Valley in Queensland in 2006, where she lived until 2010.

According to ABC News, it’s believed she died between 2009 and 2015 — but police have revealed that no one ever reported her missing, at least to Queensland authorities.

Before she was identified, Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said the case was “extremely challenging” because such little information was available about Tanya and her death.

“To try and trace the movements of an as-yet-unidentified woman from at least seven years ago is extraordinarily challenging,” he said.

“It’s important that we give this lady a voice, that we identify her … and hopefully find out the true circumstances of this tragic death.”

Police are now appealing for anyone who knew Tanya Lee Glover, especially between the years 2006 and 2010, to contact Crime Stoppers.