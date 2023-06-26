Police Urgently Seek Help From Public To Find A 22 Y.O. Woman Who Went Missing From A Bush Rave

A young woman has gone missing after a night time bush party and police have reached out to the public to help find her.

Nada Rokic, 22, was last seen at a rural bushland party on Wearne Road in the North bannister area of Western Australia, late on Saturday night.

The area is around a 90 minute drive south-east of Perth.

Nada Rokic is described as 177cm tall, slim, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a large dark jumper and pants, and she was barefoot.

WA Police have set up a command post at Threeways Roadhouse to search for her.

Anyone who sees Rokic, or has any information on how she went missing or on her whereabouts, is urged to contact police immediately on 131 444.