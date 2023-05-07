A Melbourne woman has managed to survive for five days in the Victorian bush with lollies and wine as her only forms of sustenance. What an absolute weapon.

Cheltenham woman Lillian Ip initially went missing on April 30.

Horrifyingly, her car had become bogged while attempting to visit Dartmouth Dam in the state’s northeast.

Due to a lack of mobile phone reception and some health conditions which prevented her from walking the whopping 60km to the nearest town to find help, she had no other option but to remain with her vehicle.

“I tried lots of ways to get it unstuck … I tried to dig a hole,” she told the Herald Sun.

“I tried to walk down [the hill] but it was too far. I was worried I would end up getting lost.”

The 48-year-old had no food on her except for the lollies she’d taken as a snack and a bottle of wine she’d bought as a present for her mother.

What makes this story even wilder is the fact Lillian is completely sober and allergic to alcohol. Desperate times call for desperate measures!

“The only other thing I had was a juice box,” she recounted.

“I didn’t know when they were going to find me … I thought I was going to die there.”

Thankfully, a Victoria Police helicopter found her car and was able to rescue her on Friday.

“After being lost in the bush for five days, she was extremely relieved and grateful to see us and we were just as happy to see her,” Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said, per 9News.

“She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her.”

Lillian is currently in hospital being treated for dehydration but is otherwise healthy.