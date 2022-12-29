CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses violence against women and may be distressing to some readers.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was allegedly set on fire in front of a Melbourne home.

The 32-year-old woman, who has not been identified, is fighting for her life at The Alfred Hospital after she suffered serious burns at about 2am on Wednesday.

Police allege she was in the front yard of a home in Werribee South when the altercation occurred.

Wyndham TV reported the woman was having an argument with neighbours who were throwing a house party. A man who identified himself as the woman’s brother told the publication they were trying to diffuse the situation when she was allegedly doused in petrol and set alight.

A 43-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were assisting police with enquiries. The man was charged with attempted murder, conduct endangering life, intentionally causing serious injury and recklessly causing serious injury on Wednesday night.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The woman was released with no charges.

Two other people received minor injuries during the incident and a crime scene has been established at the home.

Victoria Police’s investigation is being led by the Arson and Explosives Squad, who collected soil from the scene to test it for chemicals like accelerants.

The Homicide Squad is also assisting with investigations.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log on to www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.