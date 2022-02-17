A gal on TikTok was reportedly booted from her local Woolworths in Melbourne because she got busted chucking around groceries while filming a video in the bread aisle. Clean up in aisle canceled content!

According to Daily Mail Australia, Elle Brooks and her mate were filming themselves dancing in the sliced wholemeal and snacks section of a Woolies store in a now-deleted video.

They stepped on boxes full of food as one of them allegedly threw a box of cereal over their shoulder. It landed in another aisle.

It’s unclear if the flying box of cereal hit anyone. But RIP to the poor shopper whacked by an incoming box of dry Weet-Bix if it did. Those breakfast bricks pack a mighty punch.

Brooks confirmed that she and her friend had been yeeted from the supermarket.

“Got kicked out of Woolworths for this,” she said in the TikTok caption.

Woolworths is yet to release an official statement on the incident at the time of writing.

I’m at two minds with this story.

Who hasn’t been kicked out of an establishment for being a complete moron with their friends? I was once booted out of a famous costume store in Sydney because my friend and I kept pointing at skeletons and shouting “bone!” in our best impressions of Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Captain Raymond Holt (Andrew Braugher).

But stepping on products and literally chucking them around shows a complete lack of respect for not only other customers but the staff who work there. Not to mention the fact those groceries likely would have had to be thrown away. Real cool behaviour when we’re facing food supply chain issues and we’re still in a literal pandemic.

That’s particularly in poor taste because supermarket employees were some of the first people hit by the Omicron pandemic.

