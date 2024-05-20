Pls Spare A Thought For The American TikToker Who Had A Meltdown In A Woolies Over Aussie Food

An American TikToker has just toured a local Woolies and was horrified by some of our classic Aussie snacks

Tiffany Chen (@tiffanytchen) showed followers through the supermarket by starting with the Tim Tams, expressing surprise after seeing six different flavours of the classic Aussie bikkie. She’d apparently only ever seen one flavour, so this kinda rocked her world. I’m guessing she was in a Woolies Metro, because we all know there are about a thousand different flavours. 

Next up was the meat section, and she was disappointed after not finding kangaroo meat in the fridge. But the real shock happened when she stumbled across the aisle where the eggs live. 

“OH MY LORD the eggs are not in a fridge,” she said, horrified.

“They’re just sitting here on a shelf. What?!”

In some parts of Australia, eggs live on the shelf and they’re not refrigerated. In the US, however, the eggs go through a washing process that gets rid of one layer of the shell called the cuticle. This means they have to be chucked in the fridge to avoid risk of salmonella. 

Most Aussies left comments saying their local supermarkets also keep eggs in the fridge, with one person writing: “Eggs also go in the fridge in NSW, idk where you are. They don’t have to be though! Lots of people with chickens just leave them in an egg bowl on the bench.”

“It’s pretty well known that chickens in nature keep a fridge nearby for their eggs,” another joked. 

Americans Are Mad That We Call A Burger W/ Chicken In It A ‘Chicken Burger’ & WTF Else Is It?
Tiffany then slagged off our Kraft Easy Mac and Cheese, before going wild over Cheetos balls. When she stumbled across Cheezels, she was gobsmacked.

“Cheezels. Is this like Cheez-Its and… weasels?” she asked. Honestly, it’s a fair guess. 

Just when you thought the TikToker couldn’t cope with any extra surprises, she held up some pretty normally-sized bananas. 

“These are the biggest ones I’ve ever seen!” she exclaimed.

Could somebody please teach Tiffany how to do a Tim Tam slam? Now that would blow her mind.

