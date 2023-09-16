OMG: Did This Woman Actually Sprinkle Her Brother’s Ashes Into A Day Rave Pool In Ibiza?

If there’s one thing that travel TikTok has taught me — shout out to the travel vloggers — is that you should never get into the water at popular pool clubs. Well, now a concerning video that’s making its rounds on social media has inspired me to ditch the pool parties altogether.

Before I go any further, I’m going to warn you that the footage in this article can make some readers woozy. So just a heads up!

In a viral TikTok — which has seemingly disappeared off the platform — a woman appeared to be dumping a grey, dusty like substance into a pool that’s jam-packed with party go-ers in Ibiza.

In the text of the video, the woman claimed it was her brothers ashes. Fucking grim.

The video, which has since been reposted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the woman can be seen bopping side to side as she happily poured her alleged brothers remains into the shallow end of the Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel pool.

“Just me sprinkling my brother about Ushuaia,” she wrote alongside a green heart and sparkle emoji.

As the unhinged video found popularity on X, many people chucked in their two cents on the woman’s actions via the quote reposts.

“Sadly that’s the risk you take with any public venue,” one wrote.

“This isn’t legal surely, in the sea is acceptable but this outrageous man,” a second person added.

“Imagine explaining to the bouncers it’s not drugs but your brothers fucking ashes,” a third joked.

Many folks also described the woman’s actions as “dirty” whilst others claimed the substance was pepper rather than human remains.

I’m not gonna lie, I’ve definitely discussed cooked ways I would want my body to be processed once I’ve passed — like jokingly wanting my ashes to be rolled into a durrie — but to be scattered in a pool packed with drunk people in Ibiza? I don’t think I’d want to be in that water while I’m alive.

According to many people who have been to the party island, Ushuaia is the place to be as it holds grand parties with famous acts like Martin Garrix, Calvin Harris and Tiësto.

So, I guess I can see the appeal?

But even if our lord and saviour, Nicki Minaj, performed there, I still wouldn’t want my remains in that nasty water for all of eternity.

As of writing this article, Ushuaia have not addressed the fked TikTok.