Police Are Investigating A Viral Video Of A Couple Who Were Caught Rooting On A SA Train

South Australia Police are investigating a viral video which reportedly captured a couple having a root sesh in a public train carriage.

In an Instagram video posted by South Australia meme account Shit Adelaide (@shitadelaide), a passenger seemingly recorded a couple who were reportedly getting spicy on a public train.

“Just an average Tuesday night on the Seaford line,” the account wrote in the caption .

Within the video, a woman appears to be bouncing up and down while seemingly straddling another person whose legs can be spotted in the aisle of the train carriage.

(Image source: Instagram / @shitadelaide) (Image source: Instagram / @shitadelaide)

Not to yuck anyone’s yum, but a public train? Hard fucking pass.

The Instagram video has gone absolutely gangbusters, clocking more than 250k views and 1,200 likes.

“Taking getting railed to another level,” one wrote.

“In their defence, the lighting and general atmos in the Adelaide trains are pretty irresistibly romantic,” a second person added.

“Dickets, please”, a third joked.

With many people poking fun at the train carriage romp, others expressed their disgust and concern.

“Disrespectful for the public. Especially kids around, and no one doesn’t need [to] see that shit. Keep that shit private at home,” one person wrote.

Another user tagged the official Adelaide Metro account, urging them to sanitise their seats.

(Image source: Instagram / @shitadelaide)

According to The Advertiser, South Australian Police are now investigating the video to identify the couple “so that appropriate action can be taken to prevent offensive acts occurring in public view.”

“It is an offence to have sex in a public place as this may be offensive to other people who are present,” a SAPOL spokesperson told the publication.

On the same day the train carriage root was uploaded to IG, a Reddit post of a couple attempting to join the Mile High Club went viral.

To give you the TL;DR: customers of an easyJet flight caught the moment when an employee opened the toot door for a “security check” only to discover a couple in a ~passionate~ position.

It has not been confirmed if any arrests were made in regard to that mid-flight root.