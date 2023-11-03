The Weeknd Is Rescheduling His Aus/NZ Tour To 2024 Which Is A Long Time To Save Your Tears

Bad news for Aussie and Kiwi fans of pop superstar Abel Tesfaye AKA The Weeknd, as he announced that the down under leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” (AHTD) tour is being rescheduled. First The Idol and now this? SMH, I hate when my Weeknd plans all flake.

The AHTD tour was supposed to begin in Brisbane this month on November 20 at Suncorp Stadium, before continuing to Sydney, then Melbourne, and finishing in Auckland on December 9.

In an announcement that was emailed to ticket holders just weeks before they were supposed to see the artist perform the acclaimed tour live, The Weeknd told fans that he regrettably had to reschedule the hyped-up event.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must reschedule the Australia/New Zealand tour,” he said in a statement.

“New dates will be announced next year, and current tickets will be valid for the new shows. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates. Deeply disappointed but can’t wait to be there with you!”

The AHTD tour had been widely anticipated for months, before The Weeknd announced in August that he would be visiting Australia and New Zealand at the end of the year for four shows. However, due to massive demand they later increased the total number of shows to 11.

Eleven shows which are now going to have to wait until next year to be rescheduled.

Thankfully they foresaw the disappointment fans would have at hearing the shows were cancelled at such late notice.

“We understand fans will be disappointed, and Live Nation is focused on working with The Weeknd to secure a new tour schedule. We will make a further announcement as soon as possible,” said Ticketmaster’s statement.

Fans who purchased tickets will be given new tickets for the future tour dates, and will have the option to ask for a refund if they cannot make the rescheduled times.

I only fear what would happen if Taylor Swift made the same announcement… Australia could not recover.

The last time The Weeknd performed in Australia was 2017.

That’s it for this episode of Pedestrian Night Live’s Weeknd Update. Up next our musical act: someone else who didn’t want to come to Australia! RIP.