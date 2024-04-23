The Weeknd Just Cancelled His Sold-Out Aussie Shows, So RIP To Anyone Who Waited In Line

Abel Tesfaye — famously known as The Weeknd — has unfortunately cancelled the Australian and New Zealand leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, months after originally postponing the dates.

After months of confusion, Ticketek has officially broken the hard news to hopeful fans that the “Die For You” singer will not be heading down to Australia or New Zealand for his highly-anticipated tour.

Per the Ticketek website, ticket holders who have purchased tickets for the 2023 tour will get a refund following the heartbreaking news.

“The Weeknd ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’ for Australia & New Zealand is still in process of being rescheduled. Whilst we continue to work through the rescheduling process with the artist, tickets for the existing 2023 tour will be cancelled. All purchased tickets will receive a full refund,” the Ticketek website reads.

You see, when the artist first postponed the tour in 2023 — citing “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason behind his absence — punters who had bought tickets had the option to keep them or gain a full refund.

With this cancellation, it means that anyone who had a 2023 ticket will now have to go through the whole waiting line process to nab a new one if The Weeknd chooses to return to Australia in the future.

Naturally, the decision to refund all the tickets pissed punters off.

There haven’t been any whispers of when or even if The Weeknd will come Down Under. But honestly, it looks like we’ll be missing out on this point.

The Weeknd has not publicly commented on the cancellations. Just like his tour, I don’t think we’re gonna get a comment or statement from The Idol actor.

If you’re hoping to nab a ticket for his future concert — whenever that may be — Ticketek has encouraged punters to join its waitlist.