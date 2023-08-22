Hope Yr Bank Account Isn’t Less Than Zero Bc The Weeknd Announced He’s Finally Coming To Oz

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Live Nation to show you how to score ticks to the Mother F’in Starboy himself.

You’re listening to 103.5 Dawn FM, wondering when The Weeknd will return to Australia. After being kept in the dark for so long, we finally have an answer on when we can expect to hear those synth-wave bops in person: November.

The Weeknd is returning to Aus with his After Hours Til’ Dawn show. We haven’t seen Abel Tesfaye since 2017, and needless to say, he’s been busy. From his smash hit Blinding Lights, collabbing with Ariana Grande and ROSALIA, having a guest role in Uncut Gems, appearing in every “music to fuck to” playlist and hosting the Superbowl, Abel keeps winning.

Because of all his recent success, you can be sure that tickets will sell out faster than Al Pacino when Adam Sandler offers him Jack & Jill 2.

The Live Nation and Ticket Master presale will start on the 31st of August. Here are the times you can get in depending on your state:

Melbourne : 9 am AEST

: 9 am AEST Gold Coast : 10 am AEST

: 10 am AEST Sydney: 11 am AEST

Tickets will open to the general public on the 1st of September at the same time.

Tour dates for The Weeknd’s shows will be:

Brisbane Suncorp Stadium : Monday 20th November 2023

: Monday 20th November 2023 Sydney Accor Stadium : Friday 24th November 2023

: Friday 24th November 2023 Melbourne Marvel Stadium: Friday 1st December 2023

After the Eras debacle, one show only for such a huge artist is sure to create a lot of chaos. But what songs are you keen to finally hear live? Are you an old-school fan expecting some deep cuts from his EP era? Or are you expecting only to hear the hits?

No spoilers, but if his recent live album is anything to go off of, both parties are surely going to be spoiled.

You can sign up for the pre-sale here.

Image credit: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur