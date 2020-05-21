The Weeknd and Doja Cat are two of the biggest names on the planet right now, so it’s no surprise that their newly-released “In Your Eyes” remix has sent stan twitter into meltdown.

The pair released the track a short time ago, with punters quickly remarking how well Doja’s vocals work alongside Abel’s, against the 80s backdrop.

As said by my angel co-worker Courtney, “this feels like the 80s sequel to the 70s vibe of the Say So clip.” I whole-heartedly agree.

Fresh from her first Billboard #1 with “Say So”, Doja’s quickly cementing herself as a fortifiable figure in the music industry. It’s crazy to see how far she’s progressed since her “Mooo!” days just over a year and a half ago, and her latest collaboration the Weeknd is proof of that.

When the pair initially announced the collab, some punters were hesitant about how the remix would turn out. Say to say, all momentary feelings of anxiety have undoubtably been squashed.

“And to think that many did not like the idea, and it ended up being a work of art,” YouTube user

“Doja’s style really compliments the Weeknd. Didn’t see that coming,” another user added.

Feast your ears to the track, below. You won’t be able to stop replaying it, I promise.