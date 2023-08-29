Is The Idol S2 Happening? HBO Revealed The Show’s Fate In An Interestingly-Worded Statement

Cast your beautiful mind back to early June. We were two episodes into Abel Tesfaye (formerly known as ‘The Weeknd’) and Sam Levinson‘s series The Idol. It was already copping some serious heat for its portrayal of Lily-Rose Depp‘s character Jocelyn, unsafe sex, and for Tesfaye’s character being straight-up icky as hell. It was this early on that reports came flying out that Season Two of the series was already canned. Then, shortly after, HBO refuted these claims. But it turns out we were right all along and Season Two of The Idol has been thrown in the bin.



What a rollercoaster. Let’s get into it.





A spokesperson for HBO confirmed the cancellation of the controversial series in a statement issued to Variety.



“The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” they told the publication.



“After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”



Interesting, veeerrrry interesting.



Especially coming from the same organisation that categorically denied the initial reports by Page Six that Season Two was cancelled. At the time, Page Six’s sources alleged that the show was getting canned amid the backlash and for some “egomaniacal” behaviour on set from Testfaye.

“This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always … a limited series,” a source told Page Six.

The source also said that working with Tesfaye was “not an ideal experience… and not one [he is] eager to repeat.”



Big yikes, my friends.



But then when Page Six spoke to HBO, they said that a decision about Season Two hadn’t been made yet and posted this statement to X: “It is being misreported that a decision in a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

Look, maybe they really hadn’t reached a decision. And honestly, it didn’t really feel like Jocelyn and Tedros’ story really had anywhere to go after that finale. But, if there’s one thing my Leo ass loves more than anything, it’s being right.



So I’ll take this as a petty little win.

